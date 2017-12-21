Nissan Canada Finance is notifying its Canadian customers that it suffered a data breach that may have involved access to personal information.

The breach could affect customers that have financed their vehicles through Nissan Canada Finance and INFINITI Financial Services Canada, the company said.

The company became aware of the breach on Dec. 11 and said it could have exposed customers’ names, addresses, vehicle makes and models, vehicle identification numbers, credit scores, loan amounts, and monthly payment info.

Nissan Canada Finance said it is contacting all its approximately 1.13 million current and past customers, although the extent of the number of customers affected by the breach remains unknown.

"We sincerely apologize to the customers whose personal information may have been illegally accessed and for any frustration or inconvenience that this may cause," Nissan Canada Finance President Alain Ballu said in a statement. "We are focused on supporting our customers and ensuring the security of our systems."