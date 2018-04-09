North American stock markets closed higher Monday as fears of a trade war between the United States and China eased.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 20.29 points at 15,227.70.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average closed up 46.34 points at 23,979.10. The S&P 500 index was up 8.69 points at 2,613.16 and the Nasdaq composite index was up 35.23 points at 6,950.34.

The Canadian dollar averaged 78.56 cents US, up 0.21 of a US cent.

The May crude contract ended up US$1.36 at US$63.42 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was down one cent at US$2.69 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract closed up US$4 at US$1,340.10 an ounce and the May copper contract was up two cents at US$3.08 a pound.

