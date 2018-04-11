What you need to know before the opening bell: April 11, 2018

Futures for Canada's main stock index dipped on Wednesday as investor worries over tensions in Syria escalated after U.S. President Donald Trump warned Russia of a forthcoming response to a suspected chemical attack in the Asian country.

June futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.70 per cent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Trump on Wednesday tweeted missiles "will be coming" and blasted Moscow for standing by Syrian President Bashar Assad.

Russia has warned that any U.S. missiles fired at Syria would be shot down and the launch sites targeted, raising the possibility of a U.S.-Russian confrontation.

Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, led by the energy and materials sectors as reduced fears of a global trade war boosted oil prices.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.97 per cent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futureswere down 1.01 per cent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 1.05 per cent.

U.S. MARKETS

U.S. stock index futures fell sharply on Wednesday due to rising concerns over confrontation between the United States and Russia over military action in Syria.

The face-off between the two countries gained ground after Russia warned that any U.S. missiles fired at Syria over a suspected chemical weapons attack on a rebel enclave would be shot down.

As a reply, U.S. President Donald Trump declared that missiles "will be coming" and blasted Moscow for standing by Syrian President Bashar Assad.

"There are some warnings about escalation of situation in Syria, that's what's impacting... it could escalate into a greater military conflict," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities in New York.

"Investors are probably going to take a little bit of a cautious approach until the tensions in Syria diminishes."

At 7:29 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 259 points, or 1.06 per cent. S&P 500 e-minis fell 26.75 points, or 1.01 per cent and Nasdaq 100 e-minis declined 68 points, or 1.03 per cent.

The main U.S. indexes closed up nearly 2 per cent on Tuesday after Chinese President Xi Jinping promised to lower import tariffs, in an attempt to defuse trade dispute with the United States.

Investors will also looking forward to an update on inflation and monetary policy.

The Labor Department is expected to say its seasonally adjusted consumer price index will remain unchanged in March, after a 0.2 per cent gain in February.

The core CPI is seen increasing 2.1 per cent year-on-year, up from 1.8 per cent in the previous month. The report is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The Federal Reserve is set to release the minutes of its meeting held in mid-March, at which it voted to raise interest rates.

The minutes will also show the view within the Fed on the possible impact of the Trump administration's trade policies.

Among stocks, Facebook Inc shares were down more than 1 per cent in premarket trading.

Shares closed up 4.5 per cent on Tuesday after Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg, in the first of two U.S. congressional hearings, made no further promise to support new legislation or change how the social network does business.