North Korea launches another missile; Trump vows to 'take care of it'

President Donald Trump says the United States will "take care of it" following North Korea's latest missile launch.

Trump told reporters Tuesday that "it is a situation that we will handle."

The White House said earlier that Trump was briefed on North Korea's ballistic missile launch early Wednesday local time, its first in two months. Press secretary Sarah Sanders tweeted that Trump "was briefed, while missile was still in the air, on the situation in North Korea."

The Pentagon says it detected and tracked a single North Korean missile launch and believes it was an intercontinental ballistic missile.

At the time of the launch, Trump was in a meeting with Senate Republicans on Capitol Hill.

South Korea's The Yonhap news agency first reported the ballistic missile test around 2 p.m. ET.

U.S. Defence Secretary Jim Mattis says North Korea is continuing to build missiles that can "threaten everywhere in the world."

Mattis says a missile that North Korea launched early Wednesday local time flew higher than its previous projectiles. He says South Korea has fired pinpoint missiles into surrounding waters to make certain that North Korea understands it can be "taken under fire" by the South.

He says North Korea is endangering world peace, regional peace and "certainly the United States."