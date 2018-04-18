Not real news: McDonald's not adding pot-smoking centres

McDonald's PlayPlaces aren't becoming pot places, not even in Colorado, the first state with legal recreational marijuana sales.

The fast-food company said there is no truth to a report on social media that 15 restaurants in the state have transformed or plan to transform play areas into pot-smoking centres.

The Now 8 News site claimed each restaurant would have 15 pods where customers can smoke marijuana-filled joints, bongs or pipes without bothering others.

McDonald's spokesman Khim Aday says he "can confirm 100 per cent that this is not true."

He said the false story has circulated since 2015. The story said two Denver restaurants had completed the conversion, while the other 13 were planning completion renovations by the end of 2015.

Legal recreational pot sales in Colorado began in 2014.

