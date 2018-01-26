HALIFAX - Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil heads out today on his fifth trip to China to promote trade.

McNeil says this latest trip is an opportunity to promote a direct air link with the economic powerhouse.

He says the province is the international airport for the Atlantic coast and any link could benefit the region.

McNeil says he would like to see a link through Guangdong province, where Nova Scotia already has significant trade ties.

The premier plans to meet with Chinese airlines and Canada's ambassador to China, John McCallum, during the trip.

The Nova Scotia delegation will also make stops in Tokyo and Seoul, South Korea, before the mission wraps up Feb. 4.