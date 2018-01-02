Nutrien makes its TSX, NYSE debuts

Former PotashCorp CEO on the state of the fertilizer industry

Nutrien – the combined company formed from Agrium Inc. and PotashCorp – has completed its merger and began trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange Tuesday under the ticker NTR.TO and in New York under NTR.N.

"Today we are proud to launch Nutrien, a company that will forge a unique position within the agriculture industry," said Chuck Magro, president and CEO of Nutrien.

"We intend to draw upon the depth of our combined talent and best practices to build a new company that is stronger and better equipped to create value for all our stakeholders."

The merger, originally announced in 2016, received final regulatory permission from the U.S. Federal Trade Commission on Dec. 27.

Potash shareholders receive 0.40 common shares of Nutrien for each common share of PotashCorp they owned, while Agrium shareholders received 2.23 common shares of Nutrien for each of their Agrium common shares.

The company's Toronto-listed shares were up 74 cents at $65.19 in early trading.