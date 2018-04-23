Crude slipped along with the majority of other commodities after the U.S. Treasury Department softened its position on sanctions against Russia’s United Co. Rusal.

Futures in New York slid as much as 1.8 per cent on Monday. The U.S. said it will provide sanctions relief to Rusal if Oleg Deripaska relinquished control, while also extending the deadline for companies to wind down dealings with the aluminum producer. The dollar also strengthened, reducing investors’ interest in commodities priced in the currency.

“It looks like a generalized commodity rout here with that announcement of pushing back the sanctions on Russia’s Rusal,” said John Kilduff, a partner at Again Capital LLC, a New York-based hedge fund. “Aluminum led the complex down. That seemed to take crude oil and other commodities down with it. You’ve got a really strong dollar as well today.”

Oil has risen more than 4 per cent this month in the midst of geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. At the same time, OPEC’s cuts have continued to tighten global markets. It won’t be necessary to extend the cuts deal if oil prices keep rising, Iran Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh said, according to the ministry’s Shana news service.

West Texas Intermediate crude for June delivery dropped 60 cents to US$67.80 a barrel at 11:21 a.m. on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Total volume traded was about 32 per cent above the 100-day average.

Brent crude for June delivery fell 18 cents to US$73.88 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe exchange. The global benchmark crude traded at a US$6.03 premium to June WTI.

The Bloomberg Dollar Index rose as much as 0.7 per cent for a fifth session of gains.

--With assistance from Tsuyoshi Inajima Heesu Lee and Grant Smith