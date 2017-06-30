Oil up for seventh session on declining U.S. rig count

Oil rose for a seventh straight session on Friday on a declining U.S. rig count and stronger demand data from China, while U.S. equities rebounded and were set to end a volatile week on an up-beat, helped by a double-digit jump in Nike shares.

The dollar recovered slightly but hawkish signals this week from the European Central Bank, Bank of England and Bank of Canada kept the greenback on track for its biggest quarterly decline against a basket of currencies in nearly seven years.

Among other sharp contrasts, the euro rose 7 per cent in its best quarter since 2010, while the benchmark S&P 500 stock index was set to post its best first half of the year since 2013 and gold notched its first monthly loss this year.

U.S. drillers cut their rig count for the first time since January, energy services company Baker Hughes said, while Chinese factories boosted output at their fastest pace in three months.

The strong data from China "certainly gives you hope that demand is growing globally," said Rob Haworth, senior investment strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management.

U.S. crude futures settled up US$1.11 at US$46.04 a barrel, the first close above US$46 in two weeks. Benchmark Brent crude futures rose 50 cents to settle at US$47.92 a barrel.

Crude had slumped to a 10-month low last week as rising output revived concerns about global oil glut.

A weaker greenback has made dollar-denominated crude less expensive for purchasers using other currencies.

Ramped-up expectations for tighter monetary policy from major central banks and skepticism the Federal Reserve would be able to raise interest rates again this year has made the dollar less attractive.

The dollar index was last up 0.05 per cent at 95.674, while the euro was down 0.17 per cent against the dollar at US$1.1420.

The euro touched its strongest in nearly 14 months on Thursday, at US$1.1445, while the dollar index touched a roughly nine-month low of 95.470 early Friday.

Nike shares (NKE.N) rose 10.5 per cent after the world's largest footwear maker reported a quarterly profit that topped estimates and said it would launch a pilot online sales program with Amazon.com (AMZN.O).

Nike shares were the biggest boost to both the Dow industrials and the S&P 500.

The S&P technology index climbed 0.34 per cent but was still on track to post its first monthly loss of the year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 99.25 points, or 0.47 per cent, to 21,386.28. The S&P 500 gained 9.95 points, or 0.41 per cent, to 2,429.65 and the Nasdaq Composite added 14.92 points, or 0.24 per cent, to 6,159.27.

In Europe, shares closed lower and ended June with their biggest monthly loss in a year as worries over tighter monetary conditions soured the mood.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading shares lost 0.44 per cent while MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe rose 0.01 per cent, lifted by Wall Street.

U.S. Treasury yields rose after inflation data was not seen as weak enough to delay the Fed’s expected path on rate hikes.

Benchmark 10-year notes fell 10/32 in price to yield 2.3037 per cent, a six-week high.