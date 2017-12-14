Oracle misses street expectations for cloud revenue, shares fall

Oracle Corp missed analysts' estimate for cloud revenue in its second quarter, sending the company's shares about seven per cent lower in extended trading and raising worries over the pace of the business maker's transition.

The company's shares, up nearly 31 per cent this year, were trading at US$46.94 on Thursday.

Revenue in the company's cloud-based business rose 44 per cent to US$1.52 billion in the second quarter, but fell short of the US$1.56 billion analysts had expected, according to Thomson Reuters data.

"Oracle has largely made the transition on SaaS but still have a lot of work ahead on transitioning the database business to the cloud," said Wedbush analyst Steve Koenig.

A late entrant into the rapidly growing cloud-based software business, Oracle has aggressively stepped up efforts to bridge the gap with rivals such as Amazon.com Inc, Microsoft Corp and Salesforce.com Inc.

Oracle is also building up its cloud business through acquisitions such as its purchase of NetSuite Inc for US$9.3 billion last year.

"This continues to be a cloud turnaround story which is in the middle innings of a transition," said Daniel Ives of research firm GBH Insights.

Revenue in Oracle's traditional software licensing business, by far still its largest, rose 3 per cent to US$6.31 billion.

The company's net income rose to US$2.23 billion, or 52 cents US per share, in the second quarter ended Nov. 30, from US$2.03 billion, or 48 cents US per share, a year earlier.

Total adjusted revenue rose 6.2 per cent to US$9.63 billion, beating expectations of US$9.57 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

On an adjusted basis, Oracle earned 70 cents US per share, beating analysts' estimate of a profit of 68 cents US.

Revenue rose to US$9.62 billion from US$9.04 billion.