P&G profit falls on sale of beauty business, U.S. tax charge

Procter & Gamble Co (PG.N) on Tuesday reported a 68-per-cent drop in quarterly profit, due to the sale of its beauty brands to Coty Inc (COTY.N) and a charge related to the recent U.S. tax overhaul.

Net income attributable to the company fell to US$2.50 billion, or 93 cents US per share, in the second quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with US$7.88 billion, or US$2.88 per share, a year ago.

The company said it took a net charge of US$628 million for the second quarter, the result of an estimated repatriation tax charge of US$3.8 billion and a net deferred tax benefit of US$3.2 billion.

Net sales for the world's largest consumer products maker by market value, rose three per cent to US$17.4 billion, with organic sales rising two per cent.