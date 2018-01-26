Dale Jackson Your Personal Investor Follow|Archive

If you have a diversified portfolio, that little voice in the back of your head might be telling you to take some gains off the table. That voice could be louder if you’re nearing retirement.

One option is an annuity, but according to a new survey by Ipsos, Canadians between 55 and 75 years old don’t know a lot about them. It found that while 62 per cent of respondents are worried about outliving their savings, only 12 per cent hold annuities in their portfolios.

The survey was done for RBC Insurance, but many insurance companies provide annuities. The operative word is insurance. Think of annuities as a defined benefit pension or even an insurance policy where premiums are paid in lump sums or regular payments for a set payout at a later date.

Here are some other findings from the survey: