The co-founder of Canada’s largest software firm is throwing his support behind British Columbia Premier John Horgan’s opposition to the Trans Mountain expansion project.

“Yes, we all care about our business careers, but I think the future of the planet possibly trumps that,” Tim Bray, co-founder of OpenText and senior principal engineer of Amazon.com, told BNN in an interview Friday.

“What happens if we get the kind of global sea level rise they’re talking about and that floods the homes of 200 million people in the Bay of Bengal? What happens if the Great American Plains become no longer amenable to the practice of agriculture? Those things aren’t good for business either – in a much larger way than the current bottom line of the petroleum sector.”

Bray is among a long list of signatories to an open letter urging Horgan to stand strong in his ongoing fight to block the controversial pipeline project.

“The [Kinder Morgan] situation is extremely unpredictable at the moment,” he told BNN, when asked about the prospect of civil disobedience if the federal government pushes to get the pipeline built.

The letter, signed by hundreds of business leaders, argues industries including tech, tourism and construction create more jobs than the oil, gas, and mining sectors combined.

They also argue the project is “out of step with the future prosperity of Canada” and “out of sync” with Indigenous peoples’ wishes.

Kinder Morgan has set a May 31 deadline to get the clarity it needs for its shareholders in order to go through with the project amid mounting political uncertainty in the westernmost provinces. Horgan has maintained his opposition to the project as B.C. plans to take its case to the B.C. Court of Appeal by April 30.