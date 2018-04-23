39m ago
Poloz plays down inflation risk amid improving economy
Reuters
Poloz should hold rates in April; hike to 2% by next year: C.D. Howe Monetary Policy Council
Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz on Monday gave an upbeat assessment of the economy's prospects after a sluggish first quarter and said that while inflation would rise above the central bank's target this year, it would be temporary.
In testimony to the House of Commons Finance Committee, Poloz reiterated that higher interest rates would likely be warranted over time, but that some policy accommodation is still required to keep inflation on track.