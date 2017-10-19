Postmedia appoints Andrew MacLeod to succeed Paul Godfrey as president

The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

TORONTO - Postmedia Network Inc. says chief operating officer Andrew MacLeod is adding the role of president to his job as part of the company's succession plan.

MacLeod takes over the title from Paul Godfrey who will remain the company's chief executive, a position he has held since the company's inception in 2010.

Postmedia (PNCa.TO) says the move formalizes a clear succession plan and acknowledges the collaborative executive structure already in place.

MacLeod joined Postmedia in 2014 as chief commercial officer and was named chief operating officer in 2016.

Postmedia owns the National Post as well as several other major Canadian newspapers as well as digital platforms.

The company is expected to report its latest financial results later today.