    9m ago

    Power Corp CEO Andre Desmarais back at company after medical leave last year

    The Canadian Press

    Power Corporation of Canada's Paul Desmarais Jr. and Andre Desmarais

    Power Corporation of Canada Chairman and Co-CEO Paul Desmarais Jr., right, and Deputy Chairman, President and Co-CEO Andre Desmarais arrive on stage before speaking to shareholders at the company's annual general meeting in Toronto on Friday, May 15, 2015. , The Canadian Press

    MONTREAL -- Power Corp. of Canada says Andre Desmarais has resumed his full executive duties at the company.

    Desmarais, deputy chairman, president and co-chief executive, had taken a temporary medical leave from his day-to-day activities at the conglomerate in April last year.

    Power Corp. (POW.TO) says Desmarais continued to be involved in major issues affecting the company last year and resumed his full duties on Jan. 3.