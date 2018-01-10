Power Corp CEO Andre Desmarais back at company after medical leave last year

MONTREAL -- Power Corp. of Canada says Andre Desmarais has resumed his full executive duties at the company.

Desmarais, deputy chairman, president and co-chief executive, had taken a temporary medical leave from his day-to-day activities at the conglomerate in April last year.

Power Corp. (POW.TO) says Desmarais continued to be involved in major issues affecting the company last year and resumed his full duties on Jan. 3.