    Most Popular

    57m ago

    Quebec City top millennial hot spot for 2018: Survey

    Quebec City

    The Chateau Frontenac hotel, the Quebec Ministry of Finances and the Cathedral of the Holy Trinity, downtown Quebec City, Monday Aug.26, 2002. , The Canadian Press

    By Shane McNeil, BNN.ca Staff

    Quebec City is the best place for Canadian millennials to settle down in, according to a new survey.

    A study released by Point2Homes on Monday ranked Quebec’s capital as the top millennial hot spot in the country ahead of some of Canada’s smaller cities, including second-ranked Victoria, B.C. and fourth-ranked Halifax.

    The study ranked Canadian cities using a variety of criteria including yearly income for millennials, average home prices, life satisfaction, and the percentage of the city’s population made up of millennials, among other factors.

    The surprising entrant in the top five was Guelph, Ont., located one hour west of Toronto, which placed third overall. Its ranking was buoyed by high rankings for life satisfaction and health care.

    Four of Canada’s five most-populous cities placed outside the top five, with only Ottawa cracking that group (placing fifth). Vancouver placed next-highest among them in 10th spot, Calgary ranked 15th, Toronto was 24th and Montreal finished in 38th.

    Of the 85 cities eligible for the rankings, Langley B.C. finished last. Kawartha Lakes, Brantford and Sault Ste. Marie, Ont. were also among the bottom five alongside Chilliwack, B.C.

    Here’s the top five, with categorical rankings:

     

    THE TOP FIVE

    Quebec City scenic
    1. Quebec City, Que.

    KEY RANKINGS

    • Income
      14th
    • Home Price
      21st
    • Unemployment
      3rd
    • Satisfaction
      13th
    • Millennial %
      28th
    Victoria
    2. Victoria, B.C.

    KEY RANKINGS

    • Income
      27th
    • Home Price
      61st
    • Unemployment
      11th
    • Satisfaction
      1st
    • Millennial %
      2nd
    Guelph, Ont.
    3. Guelph, Ont.

    KEY RANKINGS

    • Income
      17th
    • Home Price
      45th
    • Unemployment
      12th
    • Satisfaction
      8th
    • Millennial %
      18th
    Halifax scenic
    4. Halifax, N.S.

    KEY RANKINGS

    • Income
      29th
    • Home Price
      25th
    • Unemployment
      20th
    • Satisfaction
      32nd
    • Millennial %
      22nd
    Ottawa scenic
    5. Ottawa, Ont.

    KEY RANKINGS

    • Income
      12th
    • Home Price
      46th
    • Unemployment
      19th
    • Satisfaction
      16th
    • Millennial %
      29th

