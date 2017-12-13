Quebec to spend $1.5 billion to boost digital services throughout province

Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard says the province will spend $1.5 billion over five years to boost the level of digital services throughout the province.

Couillard says he wants every Quebecer to have access to high-speed Internet, regardless of where they live.

The premier is also playing down suggestions the focus on the digital world is a security risk to patient confidentiality, saying having the proper technology is more secure than a paper-driven health system.

Part of the strategy he released in Quebec City today also calls for schools and municipalities to increase their digital presence.

The strategy follows widespread public consultation and its implementation will be overseen by a new digital council.

One-third of the $1.5 billion outlined today had already been announced.