    26m ago

    RBC beats Q4 estimates as profit jumps 12%

    The Canadian Press

    Royal Bank of Canada

    A Royal Bank of Canada sign is shown in the financial district in Toronto on Tuesday, August 22, 2017. Housing affordability in Canada hit the worst level in 27 years in the second quarter of this year, according to a Royal Bank of Canada report. , THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

    TORONTO - Royal Bank of Canada is reporting fourth-quarter net income of $2.84 billion, up 12 per cent from $2.54 billion a year ago.

    Its latest results were driven by strong performances in personal and commercial banking, wealth management and capital markets.

    The bank's profit for the three-month period ended Oct. 31 amounted to $1.88 per diluted share, compared with $1.65 during the same period in 2016.

    RBC (RY.TO) is reporting $10.52 billion in revenue for the quarter, up 12.3 per cent from $9.36 billion a year earlier.

    For its full financial year, Canada's biggest lender by market capitalization reported record net income of $11.47 billion, up more than a $1 billion or 10 per cent from $10.46 billion in 2016.

    That annual profit amounted to $7.56 per diluted share, compared with $6.78 in the previous year.