{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    More Video

    Most Popular

    3h ago

    RBC fixes technical problem with some credit card transactions

    The Canadian Press

    A Royal Bank of Canada sign is pictured in downtown Toronto

    A Royal Bank of Canada sign is pictured in downtown Toronto , The Canadian Press/Nathan Denette

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    TORONTO -- Royal Bank of Canada says it has fixed technical issues that affected some credit card transactions this morning.

    Numerous people complained Friday morning via social media that their RBC Visa purchases were declined.

    At least one person was able to use an RBC Mastercard as an alternative payment at the same location.

    An RBC representative said mid-morning that the technical problem was investigated and resolved.

    The bank said it regrets the inconvenience and encourages clients to contact RBC if they experience any issues with their cards.

    Several people took to Twitter to complain about the inconvenience, starting about 7 a.m. Eastern Time -- about three hours before the bank said the problem had been fixed.

     