RBC hit with online service disruptions a day after TD

TORONTO — The Royal Bank of Canada is working to fix its online banking and web brokerage platforms after users complained of sporadic service.

"Some clients are experiencing delays when attempting to log on to our Online Banking and RBC Direct Investing platforms due to heavy trading volumes," said RBC spokesman AJ Goodman in an email.

"We regret any inconvenience this may cause clients and appreciate their patience as we diligently work to resolve them," he said, adding the bank is asking clients continue to try to log in to their accounts because the issues are intermittent.

The company's verified customer support Twitter account has been responding to customer complaints since early Wednesday morning. Twitter users have complained about trouble using the wallet application, logging into online banking and accessing RBC Direct Investing.

The website CanadianOutages.com showed a jump in reports about problems with RBC Wednesday morning, reaching more than 400 complaints recently.

The Wolf, a Twitter user with the handle @ofBayStreet based in Toronto, said in a direct message they were unable to access their RBC Direct Investing account where their investments are held initially. After multiple attempts, the log in worked, but they couldn't modify orders for stocks.

A friend of mine of considerably high net worth decided to make the switch from @TD_Canada to @RBC_Canada due to the recent problems with TD webbroker. I will kindly recommended against this switch. #ToBigtoFail #RBCFailed #TDFailed #WhoDoWeTrust @BNN — The Wolf (@ofBayStreet) January 3, 2018

The person estimates they lost out on about $400-$600 in potential gains.

RBC's issues come a day after TD's WebBroker website experienced a system issue that affected some clients' ability to log into or use the site.

A spokesman for TD said the bank planned to make capacity upgrades to WebBroker Tuesday night to help solve intermittent delays some clients experienced.