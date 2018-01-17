{{ currentBoardShortName }}
BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    • POLOZ:

      NAFTA UNCERTAINTY WEIGHING ON BUSINESS INVESTMENT DECISIONS

    • POLOZ:

      BOC STARTED TO SERIOUSLY CONSIDER NAFTA COULD BE TERMINATED LAST FALL

    • POLOZ:

      SOME CANADIAN FIRMS CHOOSING TO INVEST IN U.S. OVER CANADA

    1h ago

    RBC, TD raise prime lending rate after Bank of Canada move

    The Canadian Press

    Royal Bank of Canada

    A Royal Bank of Canada sign is shown in the financial district in Toronto on Tuesday, August 22, 2017. Housing affordability in Canada hit the worst level in 27 years in the second quarter of this year, according to a Royal Bank of Canada report. , THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

    TORONTO -- The Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) is raising its prime lending rate by a quarter of a percentage point in the wake of the Bank of Canada's decision to raise its key interest rate target.

    The increase raises RBC's rate to 3.45 per cent, effective Thursday.

    TD Bank followed suit Wednesday afternoon, also moving its rate to 3.45 per cent starting Thursday.

    Changes in the prime rate affect variable-rate mortgages, lines of credit and other lending linked to the benchmark rate.

    The Bank of Canada raised its target for the overnight rate to 1.25 per cent on Wednesday following a string of strong economic data.

    - with files from BNN