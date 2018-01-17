RBC, TD raise prime lending rate after Bank of Canada move

The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

TORONTO -- The Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) is raising its prime lending rate by a quarter of a percentage point in the wake of the Bank of Canada's decision to raise its key interest rate target.

The increase raises RBC's rate to 3.45 per cent, effective Thursday.

TD Bank followed suit Wednesday afternoon, also moving its rate to 3.45 per cent starting Thursday.

Changes in the prime rate affect variable-rate mortgages, lines of credit and other lending linked to the benchmark rate.

The Bank of Canada raised its target for the overnight rate to 1.25 per cent on Wednesday following a string of strong economic data.

- with files from BNN