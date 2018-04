RBC unit names new head of Canadian client operations

RBC Investor & Treasury Services, a unit of Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO), named Kumi Somaskandan managing director and head of client operations, Canada.

Somaskandan joins from Citco, where she was most recently managing director and head of Citco Alternative Investor Services.

Somaskandan replaces James Daigle who is retiring in May 2018 after 30 years with RBC.