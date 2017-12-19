Congressional Republicans kicked off the final leg of their six-week legislative sprint to overhaul the U.S. tax code and deliver a major policy victory for President Donald Trump before year’s end. The House is scheduled to vote Tuesday on the tax bill and Senate leaders intend to bring the measure up as soon as they get it.

But Democratic challenges could still provide some drama -- or at least, a brief delay -- after the bill heads to the Senate.

Senator Ron Wyden, the top Democrat on the tax-writing Senate Finance Committee, said his members have been scouring the bill for potential provisions that could be challenged on the Senate floor because they don’t relate to federal revenue or spending, or because they would add to the deficit after a decade -- violating the so-called Byrd rule.

“We’ve been at it for days and I think it’s extremely important,” Wyden said Monday evening. In practical terms, a successful challenge could force the bill back to the House for reconsideration -- without the offending portions. The delay would be only temporary.

A provision that would have repealed a prohibition against tax-exempt nonprofits, including churches, supporting or opposing political candidates was dropped from the final bill because of Byrd rule concerns.

Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn of Texas didn’t rule out the possibility of other issues involving the rule. “We’re still talking to the parliamentarian about that,” Cornyn said, referring to the Senate adviser on rules and procedures. “So we simply don’t know for sure. But that’s what this process is designed to tell us.”

Cornyn predicted that the House would send over the tax bill early Tuesday afternoon. “We’ll pass it either tomorrow night or Wednesday morning,” Cornyn said Monday.

Senate rules require 10 hours of debate on the bill, divided equally between Republicans and Democrats. But either side can elect to give up some of its time, and Republicans may do so to speed passage.

In the longer term, Democrats are warning that future legislation will be needed to correct drafting errors or other technical issues in the tax bill. The top Democrat on the tax-writing House Ways and Means Committee, Richard Neal of Massachusetts, said Monday evening that he would be seeing the Rules Committee frequently because “there are going to be a series of technical corrections.” Neal cited the fast pace of the legislation -- which was introduced in the House a little over six weeks ago -- as one of the reasons for future fixes.

His fellow Democrats on the Rules Committee spent more than three hours picking apart the process that they said shut them out of any real discussion at every legislative step.

Ways and Means Chairman Kevin Brady acknowledged future work to be done on the U.S. tax code, including changes to retirement savings and tax provisions for start ups.

"We’re not done, by the way,” Brady said. “I think there are various ways to improve this.”

Despite their slim majority in the Senate, GOP leaders appear to have won over enough potential dissenters in their ranks. Republican Senator Susan Collins of Maine was one of the last to say she supports the bill on Monday, following Senator Bob Corker of Tennessee and Marco Rubio of Florida declaring their support last week.

Meanwhile in the House, a handful of Republicans have said they won’t support the final bill, including John Faso of New York, Dana Rohrabacher of California and Leonard Lance of New Jersey -- but the “no” forces lack sufficient numbers to sink the bill. Most of the House GOP dissenters are from high-tax states and are concerned that the bill’s $10,000 limit on individuals’ state and local tax deductions will raise taxes on their middle-class constituents.

Trump, his advisers and Republican leaders continue to say the tax plan would help the middle class the most. But studies, including one Monday from Congress’s official scorekeeper, the Joint Committee on Taxation, have found that lower income earners will actually see a higher tax burden by 2027, while high earners will see a more enduring benefit. -- Anna Edgerton, Kaustuv Basu and Laura Litvan

Here’s What Happened on Monday: