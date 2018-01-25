{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    Rogers edges past profit expectations in fourth quarter

    The Canadian Press

    TORONTO -- Rogers Communications Inc. topped expectations as it reported a fourth-quarter profit of $419 million and a three per cent gain in revenue compared with a year ago.

    The company says the profit amounted to 81 cents per share for the quarter ended Dec. 31.

    That compared with a loss of $9 million or two cents per share a year ago when it was hit by a large one-time charge.

    On an adjusted basis, Rogers said it earned $455 million or 88 cents per share in its latest quarter compared with an adjusted profit of $382 million or 74 cents per share a year ago.

    Revenue totalled $3.63 billion, up from $3.51 billion, boosted by improved wireless revenue due to subscriber growth and a greater number of customers on higher-rate plans.

    Analysts on average had expected $3.64 billion in revenue for the quarter and an adjusted profit of 86 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters.

     

