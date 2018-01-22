Rogers Communications (RCIb.TO) announced it is terminating its joint venture with Vice Media, and its channel Viceland will cease broadcasting on March 31 just over three years after its launch, the companies announced on Monday.

The $100-million partnership between Rogers Media and Vice was first announced in October 2014 with former Rogers CEO Guy Laurence at the helm. The deal included creating the Viceland channel and opening a production studio in Toronto.

Laurence was ousted from the telecommunications company in October 2016. His successor, Joe Natale, has been focusing on Rogers’ wireless division’s customer service and Internet-protocol television offering, shifting the company’s focus away from higher-profile areas of the business such as the Toronto Blue Jays and Vice.

Rogers said it is redirecting future funding for its content strategy to initiatives that "better align" with its portfolio and brands, and that it is considering opportunities that appeal to a broad audience.

Vice Canada President Ryan Archibald said in a statement that the company will announce some new partnerships soon, and it now has full ownership of its content library and Toronto studio.

"Rogers Media's initial investment helped to establish our studio as a leading producer of some of the most engaging Canadian content out there and we thank them for their partnership," Archibald said in a statement.