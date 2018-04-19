{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    1h ago

    Rogers' wireless subscriber growth leads Q1 profit beat

    Anirban Paul, Reuters

    A sign is pictured outside a Rogers Communications retail store in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada July 20, 2017 , Reuters

    Rogers Communications Inc's (RCIb.TO) first-quarter profit topped analysts' forecasts as the Canadian cable and telecom company signed up more wireless postpaid and internet customers.

    Rogers, Canada's largest wireless company by market share, said on Thursday it added 95,000 net postpaid wireless subscribers in the first three months of 2018, up by 35,000 compared with a year earlier.

    Toronto-based Rogers has been focusing on growing its wireless network as it faces fierce competition from Telus Corp (T.TO), BCE Inc (BCE.TO) and Shaw Communications Inc (SJRb.TO).

    Rogers' net income rose to $425 million or 80 cents per share in the first quarter, from $310 million or 60 cents per share a year earlier.

    Excluding one-time items, Rogers earned 90 cents per share, ahead of analysts' average estimate of 75 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

    Revenue rose 7.7 per cent to $3.63 billion.