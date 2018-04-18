​Roots shares rise as retailer tops profit expectations in Q4

The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

TORONTO - Retailer Roots Corp. topped expectations as it reported a profit of $20.8 million in its latest quarter, up from $17.2 million in the same quarter a year earlier.

The profit beat sent shares of the company rising at the open Wednesday.

The company says the profit amounted to 50 cents per share for the quarter ended Feb. 3 compared with 41 cents per share a year ago.

Sales in what was the retailer's fourth quarter totalled $130.0 million, up from $111.2 million in the same quarter a year earlier.

Same-store sales growth was 15.1 per cent.

On an adjusted basis, Roots says it earned 59 cents per share in the quarter, up from 48 cents per share a year ago.

Analysts on average had expected an adjusted profit of 53 cents per share and revenue of $124.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters.

With files from BNN