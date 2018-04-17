The premier of Saskatchewan says British Columbia is “out of step with the constitution” after he vowed to follow in Alberta’s footsteps with its threat to restrict the flow of oil to the country’s westernmost province.

“British Columbia is out of step with the constitution with respect to this federally-approved pipeline,” Scott Moe told BNN in an interview late Tuesday. “This pipeline should move forward and the federal government quite honestly should show leadership in utilizing every tool that they have to ensure that this pipeline construction does start and starts immediately.”

In a Twitter post earlier in the day, Moe said Saskatchewan would be introducing legislation to join Alberta “in the coming days.”

In the coming days, we’ll be introducing legislation to join Alberta in restricting oil exports to BC.



If fuel tanks in British Columbia start to run dry because Alberta has turned the taps off, it won’t be Saskatchewan filling them up.#skpoli #ableg #bcpoli #cdnpoli https://t.co/zj3lZvfFld — Scott Moe (@PremierScottMoe) April 17, 2018

“We always advocate for more efficient and better methods to get our product to port, whether it be over rail, whether it be through pipelines, and we’ll continue to do that,” Moe told BNN. “But the fact of the matter is, if Saskatchewan, which has been and wants to continue to be, a net contributor to the nation of Canada, financially and in any way we can, we need access to these ports to export our product to 150-plus countries that we deal with each and every year.”

Sean Korney, partner at Burnet, Duckworth & Palmer LLP, said Moe’s reaction to the ongoing pipeline dispute comes as no surprise.

“I’m not surprised that Saskatchewan would stand with Alberta on this – because their interests are aligned on this. In fact, all Canadians’ interest are aligned on this,” he told BNN.

Former Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall also took to Twitter to weigh in on the debate, saying Canada should be proud of its energy sector instead of “lamenting its existence.”

Rather than being embarrassed by our energy sector or lamenting its existence here - how about some pride in the fact that this world still needs oil with demand forecasts increasing - and Canada can be its most responsible supplier. https://t.co/xFDlALGghE — Brad Wall (@BradWall306) April 17, 2018

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley introduced legislation Monday that would give the province’s energy minister power to stop the flow of energy resources to its western neighbour.

B.C. quickly responded with a threat to sue Alberta if the new law triggers higher gas prices in the province.