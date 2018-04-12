{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    3h ago

    Scotiabank deal to sell Malaysian unit called off after deadline missed

    The Canadian Press

    FILE PHOTO: A woman leaves a Scotiabank branch in Ottawa

    TORONTO - Scotiabank's deal to sell its Malaysian unit to Cathay Financial Holding Co Ltd. has been called off.

    The Canadian bank said the deal did not close before a pre-agreed deadline and as a result it will not be moving forward.

    Scotiabank had reached an agreement to sell the Bank of Nova Scotia Berhad last year.

    It says it is now reviewing its strategic options for its Malaysia franchise.

    Bank spokeswoman Debra Chan said with a long-standing presence in Asia-Pacific, Scotiabank sees the region as an important part of its international footprint.

    Chan noted the transaction was not financially material to Scotiabank.