{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    Most Popular

    Nov 28, 2017

    Scotiabank’s Q4 profit inches up 3% amid Canadian, international growth

    Noah Zivitz, Managing Editor, BNN

    Scotiabank offers $2.9 billion for BBVA's stake in Chilean bank

    VIDEO SIGN OUT

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    Bank of Nova Scotia's (BNS.TO) fourth-quarter profit rose three per cent as double-digit growth in its core Canadian banking and international units was partially offset by weakness in capital markets.

    Net income in the fourth quarter reached $2.07 billion, compared with $2.01 billion a year earlier. On an adjusted basis, Scotia earning $1.65 per share. Analysts, on average, expected $1.66 in adjusted earnings per share.

    "In 2017, we made further progress against our strategic agenda, while also driving other key initiatives across the organization including diversity and partnerships," said CEO Brian Porter in a press release.

    "We are focused on building the bank for long-term success by strengthening our core businesses and embracing a performance-oriented culture that will bring value to our shareholders, our customers and our employees."

    Scotia's Canadian banking profit rose 12 per cent in the fourth quarter to $1.07 billion, with much of that growth coming from a one-time gain tied to the sale of its HollisWealth unit earlier this year.

    International banking profit rose 11 per cent to $605 million amid loan and deposit growth in Latin America. Scotia noted that the impact from destructive hurricanes in the quarter was almost entirely offset by an asset sale in the Caribbean.

    The weak spot in the quarter was Scotia's global banking and markets division, where profit sank 15% amid a slowdown in its fixed income and precious metals units.

    HAVE YOUR SAY

    poll image

    How do you want to see Canadian banks deploy capital?

      Total Results: 0