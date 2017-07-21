'Not what I was expecting': Sears liquidation shoppers left underwhelmed

TORONTO - The liquidation sales at 54 Sears Canada Inc. locations began Friday, a process the company hopes will help it emerge from creditor protection later this year.

The process includes 20 full-line, 15 Sears Home, 10 Outlet and nine Hometown locations in every province except Prince Edward Island.

The sales are being run by a joint venture group including Hilco Global, Gordon Brothers, Tiger Capital Group and Great American Group.

The group says fixtures, furnishings and equipment in the closing stores are up for sale in addition to the merchandise.

Sears Canada, which is operating under court protection from creditors, says discounts range between 20 to 50 per cent off.

The retailer has announced plans to close 59 locations in all and cut about 2,900 jobs as part of its restructuring plan.

A crowd of bargain hunters grows outside this closing Sears Home store in Scarborough. Hoping to get first crack at the discounted wares. pic.twitter.com/24g5oSxqoK — Paige Ellis (@paigesellis) July 21, 2017

Doors swing open and bargain hunters pour in. Liquidation sales at dozens of Sears Canada locations start today. pic.twitter.com/jhzkqHHBVD — Paige Ellis (@paigesellis) July 21, 2017