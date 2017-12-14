{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    • COMING UP

      STEPHEN POLOZ SPEAKS AT CANADIAN CLUB

    • POLOZ:

      BANK OF CANADA WILL CONTINUE TO BE CAUTIOUS WITH POLICY

    • POLOZ:

      CRYPTOCURRENCIES 'DO NOT CONSTITUTE MONEY'

    • POLOZ

      OUTLINES FEARS ABOUT CYBER SECURITY, YOUTH UNEMPLOYMENT, HOUSEHOLD DEBT

    • POLOZ:

      'THERE IS A LOT OF HYPE AROUND BITCOIN'

    • POLOZ:

      'ALL THE NOISE ABOUT CRYPTOCURRENCIES' IS WORRISOME

    • POLOZ

      SAYS HE'S 'INCREASINGLY CONFIDENT' LESS STIMULUS NEEDED OVER TIME

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    More Video

    Most Popular

    1h ago

    Sears to sell DieHard brand on Amazon's platform in bid to reverse sales slump

    Anne D'Innocenzio, The Associated Press

    Sears Canada’s demise gives Leon’s Furniture 'an immediate lift'

    VIDEO SIGN OUT

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    NEW YORK — Ailing Sears Holdings Corp. (SHLD.O) has started to sell DieHard-branded battery-related accessories like jump starters and battery chargers on Amazon.com (AMZN.O).

    It marks the company's latest partnership with the online leader as it aims to reverse a long-standing sales slump.

    The Hoffman Estates, Illinois-based retailer, which operates Sears and Kmart stores, said Thursday passenger car tires and automotive batteries will be added to Amazon.com early next year.

    The announcement follows Sears' move in July to sell Kenmore-branded appliances on Amazon in some markets.

    Sears isn't the only one striking alliances with Amazon. Shoppers at Kohl's Inc. (KSS.N) can find Amazon devices at some stores and return items they bought from the online retailer. And Best Buy has partnered with Amazon for voice shopping.

    Sears' shares added a penny to US$4.02 in morning trading.