    1h ago

    Second Cup aims for reboot by moving into pot sector

    April Fong, BNN.ca Staff

    A customer carries her coffee as she leave a Second Cup coffee retailer in Toronto on Monday Dec. 5, 2016. , THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives

    Second Cup Ltd. is getting into the marijuana business.

    The Mississauga, Ont.-based coffee chain announced Thursday it has formed a partnership with National Access Cannabis Corp. (NAC) in a plan to develop and operate NAC-branded recreational pot dispensaries, with the initial launch in Western Canada.

    Under the agreement, NAC will apply for licenses and then tap Second Cup’s retail expertise, with some of the coffee chain’s cafés potentially being converted to recreational pot dispensaries in the process.

    “This strategic relationship provides Second Cup with a great opportunity to leverage our select real estate assets to increase value for shareholders and franchisee partners,” said Second Cup President and CEO Garry Macdonald in a statement.

    “At the same time, we remain focused on growing our Second Cup brand and sales through continued product innovation and expanding our network across Canada."

    NAC is a health-care service provider that assists patients with accessing medical cannabis through a licensed producer.

    Second Cup says its plan to enter the marijuana business is contingent on securing retail licenses.

    Founded in 1975, the coffee chain has struggled in recent years as it faces competition from rivals like Tim Hortons, Starbucks and McDonald’s.

