{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Commodities Videos

    VIDEO SIGN OUT

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    {{ currentStream.Desc }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    Most Popular

    1h ago

    Shares of Glencore's Katanga Mining soar on cobalt rally

    Nicole Mordant, Reuters

    Glencore

    An employee of a private security company stands in front of the logo of commodities trader Glencore during the company's annual shareholder meeting in Cham, Switzerland May 24, 2017. , REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    Shares in Glencore-owned Katanga Mining Ltd (KAT.TO), surged for the second straight day on Tuesday on news it has restarted a copper and cobalt mining operation that will become one of the world's biggest producers of cobalt, a critical ingredient for electric vehicle batteries.

    Toronto-listed Katanga said on Monday it had successfully commissioned a part of its processing facility at its Kamoto Copper Company in Democratic Republic of Congo, which was idled two years ago.

    Katanga said it expects to produce 11,000 tonnes of cobalt at the facility next year, rising to 34,000 tonnes in 2019. Global cobalt supply is forecast at around 110,000 tonnes in 2019, according to a Dec. 4 BMO research report.

    Cobalt is almost exclusively produced as a by-product of copper and nickel mines. Cobalt prices have more than doubled this year on expectations for multi-year deficits over the next decade due to constrained supply and rising demand from the electric vehicle industry.

    Katanga's shares surged as much as 49 per cent on Tuesday to $2 before being briefly halted by the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, or IIROC, which can temporarily suspend trading in stocks with rapid, significant and unexplained price movements. Katanga was last up 25 per cent.

    The stock surge is a turnaround from three weeks ago when Katanga's shares fell sharply after three Glencore executives stepped down from its board after an internal review identified weaknesses in its financial reporting controls.

    Glencore owns 86 per cent of Katanga.