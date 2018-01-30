Shaw offering buyouts to 6,500 staff amid major company overhaul

Shaw Communications (SJRb.TO) is launching a massive voluntary buyout program in a restructuring the company calls a “total business transformation” that aims to re-focus its operations.

The cable and telecom company confirmed the restructuring plans in a press release Tuesday after BNN reported the buyouts, citing an internal memo.

In a statement, Shaw said about 6,500 employees – including those at Freedom Mobile which it bought in 2016 – have been offered voluntary packages, and 10 per cent are expected to accept the offer. The company had approximately 14,000 employees as of the end of August.

The memo to Shaw staff says employees who are eligible for a buyout will receive an email on Jan. 31. They will have until Feb. 14 to decide whether they choose to accept the severance package and leave Shaw.

Details of the buyout package were not disclosed.

“People are increasingly choosing to not buy our industry’s legacy product offering, and people no longer want to interact with companies the way they used to — and this is especially true in our category. In the midst of these dramatic changes driven by our customers and technology, we have a critical opportunity to redefine all aspects of our operating model — from how we deliver products and services to how we manage our business,” the memo says.

“This one-time offer is designed to motivate Shaw employees to think critically about their future with our company, and make realistic decisions about their role in Shaw’s evolution.”

Shaw said in a press release that the company’s multi-year overhaul aims to streamline its internal processes, and shift customer services online through apps and self-installed services.

“We know our future success will require us to become a leaner, more integrated, and more agile workforce, which will result in many internal changes taking place as we move towards becoming a digital-by-default organization,” Shaw president Jay Mehr said in a statement.

Shaw recently announced plans to close a Windsor, Ont. call centre, which resulted in about 130 job losses.

With files from BNN's Tara Weber