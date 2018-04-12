Shaw shares surge as it adds 93,500 wireless postpaid subscribers in Q2

CALGARY - Shaw Communications Inc. reported a loss in its latest quarter as it was hit by charges related to a massive restructuring that will see about a quarter of its employees leave the company through a voluntary program.

The telecommunications company said it lost $164 million or 33 cents per share for the quarter ended Feb. 28 as it recorded $417 million in restructuring-related costs.

The loss compared with a profit of $150 million or 30 cents per share in the same quarter a year earlier.

However, Shaw posted 93,500 net new wireless postpaid subscribers in the second quarter, sending shares of the company surging on Thursday.

Revenue in what was the company's second quarter totalled nearly $1.36 billion, up from nearly $1.21 billion.

Shaw said in February that roughly 3,300 employees elected to take a voluntary severance package that was offered as part of a restructuring at the company.

The departures are expected to be spread over 18 months -- with people in operational positions likely to stay longer than those in leadership positions.

- With files from BNN



