    2h ago

    Shoppers Drug Mart signs recreational cannabis supply deal with Tilray Canada

    The Canadian Press

    Aphria CEO says he dropped talks with all other pharmacies for Shoppers

    TORONTO — Licensed marijuana producer Tilray Canada Ltd. has signed a deal to become a medical cannabis supplier to Shoppers Drug Mart.

    Subject to Health Canada's approval of Shoppers Drug Mart's application to dispense medical marijuana, Tilray will supply the retailer with Tilray-branded medical cannabis products.

    The B.C.-based company expects the products will be sold online because regulations restrict the sale of medical cannabis in retail pharmacies.

    Tilray says its products are sold in pharmacies in seven countries around the world.

    Shoppers Drug Mart's deal with Tilray follows similar agreements that the retailer signed last year with MedReleaf (LEAF.TO) and Aphria (APH.TO).

    The pharmacy chain's parent company Loblaw Companies Ltd. (L.TO) applied for a licence to dispense medical marijuana in October 2016.