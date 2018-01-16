Short seller Marc Cohodes is suing Home Capital Group (HCG.TO) and a trio of former executives, seeking $4 million dollars in damages tied to the disclosure scandal that rocked the alternative lender in 2017.

In a statement of claims filed with the Ontario Superior Court of Justice, Cohodes alleges a lack of disclosure in the company’s financial reporting prompted him to close out a short position of 91,800 shares in the spring of 2015 at a purchase cost in excess of $3.6 million dollars.

Cohodes says founder Gerald Soloway, former Chief Financial Officer Robert Blowes and former CFO Robert Morton willfully misled investors, resulting in an artificially inflated share price which hurt short sellers of the stock.

OSC director says all regulators ‘struggling’ with short selling The head of enforcement at the Ontario Securities Commission says his entire industry is “struggling” with how to deal with short sellers. Jeff Kehoe’s remarks come after a series of high-profile shorts against Canadian companies including Home Capital Group and, most recently, Shopify. BNN’s Paige Ellis has the details.

A spokesperson for Home Capital Group declined to comment immediately on Cohodes’ claims.

While Blowes is still on the company’s board, both Soloway and Morton were reprimanded by the Ontario Securities Commission last year and barred from acting as a director or officer of a public company for four and two years respectively. As part of the agreement, Soloway was ordered to pay an administrative penalty of $1 million, and Morton was hit with a half-million-dollar penalty.

Both those agreements were announced in conjunction with the alternative lender’s deal with aggrieved shareholders, in which it reached a class-action settlement paying out $29.5 million. Cohodes, along with asset manager West Face Capital, opted out of the settlement, paving the way for both to sue on their own. West Face is seeking $70 million in damages in a suit filed in December 2017.

Cohodes was long a thorn in the side of the company, having been vocal in advocating his short case against Home Capital on numerous occasions before the company’s disclosure that it cut ties with 45 independent brokers who submitted loan applications misstating borrowers’ income, among other details. That disclosure helped spark a run on the bank, resulting in a liquidity crisis that threatened to sink the lender before it was bailed out by a subsidiary of Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway.

Cohodes’ suit has yet to be heard before the courts.