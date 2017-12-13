MONTREAL -- SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. has signed a memorandum of understanding with Saudi Aramco regarding the Canadian company's commitment to creating and accelerating opportunities for jobs in Saudi Arabia.

The Montreal-based company (SNC.TO) says the agreement supports Saudi Aramco's In-Kingdom Total Value Add program, which applies to Saudi Aramco suppliers.

The Saudi program works to strengthen and diversify the country's economy and transfer technologies, skill and knowledge through training and development.

SNC-Lavalin chief executive Neil Bruce says the deal reflects the company's long-term commitment to the region and its valued and trusted relationship with Saudi Aramco.

The company has been operating in Saudi Arabia for over 40 years.

