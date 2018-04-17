Southwest Airlines Co.’s boss is facing a major test as an airline known for its quirky cheerfulness and strong safety record grapples with the aftermath of a fatal accident.

The carrier has sent a special team to help passengers and assist investigators in probing the cause of the engine blowout on a Boeing Co. 737-700, said Southwest Chief Executive Officer Gary Kelly. One woman died after shrapnel from the blast tore through a window about 20 minutes into the flight from New York to Dallas.

The death was the first in-flight fatality due to an accident in the 47-year history of Southwest. That doesn’t include a 2005 episode when one of the carrier’s jets skidded off a snowy runway onto a Chicago road and killed a six-year-old boy in a car.

“This is a very sad day, and on behalf of the entire Southwest family I want to extend deepest sympathies for the family and loved ones of the deceased customer,” Kelly told reporters Tuesday, speaking in an auditorium called Freedom Hall at Southwest’s headquarters in Dallas. “They are our immediate priority and concern. We will do all we can to support them during this very difficult time and in the difficult days ahead.”

ACCIDENT PROBE

Federal investigators along with teams of technical experts from Boeing and engine maker CFM International, a venture of General Electric Co. and France‘s Safran SA, are gathering the first clues about what caused the accident. The National Transportation Safety Board has already found evidence of metal fatigue, Chairman Robert Sumwalt told reporters in Philadelphia late Tuesday.

Southwest is stepping up scrutiny of its CFM56 engines, and said it expected to complete ultrasonic inspections of the fan blades over the next 30 days.

The turbofan, one of the most widely used jet engines, has amassed more than 350 million flight hours on 6,700 aircraft since entering the market in 1997. Investigators will want to know if there is any relation between Tuesday’s engine blowout and an uncontained engine failure that spewed shrapnel on a Southwest airplane cruising above the Gulf of Mexico in 2016, Sumwalt said.

EARLIER INCIDENT

On that plane, also a 737-700, a fan blade on a jet engine snapped off and sent debris slamming into the fuselage, NTSB investigators determined. They found evidence of a crack “consistent” with metal fatigue in the titanium-alloy blade. The jet was forced to make an emergency landing in Pensacola, Florida, after parts of the left engine broke apart, damaging the fuselage, wing and tail. The plane lost cabin pressure and passengers tweeted pictures of themselves with oxygen masks on.

Modern jet engines contain a series of spinning fans and if one of them breaks apart it can eject blades and other metal debris at high speeds. Engine manufacturers and airlines conduct periodic inspections on planes designed to spot any evidence of cracks or weakening of the metal due to fatigue.

After the latest accident, Kelly said Southwest would work “with the NTSB to make sure we understand the root cause, and any further actions we need to take in terms of maintenance or inspections we’ll want to add to our program.”

The airline’s shares fell 1.1 per cent to $54.27 at the close in New York, after falling as much as 3.1 per cent after the NTSB announced the fatality.

‘CLOSE-KNIT COMPANY’

“Southwest is a close-knit and attentive company,” said David Greenberg, founder of Compass Group Aviation Consulting. “They’ll first focus on the needs of the survivors, both the uninjured and those that lost a family member. The internal people take that very, very seriously. They will support each other as they go through the investigation.”

The latest incident marks a tragic milestone for an airline that has had a strong track record of safety, said Bob Mann, a former airline executive who now heads aviation consultant R.W. Mann & Co.

While the situation may not have a long-term impact on Southwest’s business, the company faces a critical test with its handling of the situation, he said.

“They’ve responded to it very well,” Mann said, citing Kelly’s initial comments. “I think they’ve approached it very professionally -- not clinically, but with an eye toward the sort of personalized relationship they’d like to have with their customers.”

--With assistance from Richard Clough