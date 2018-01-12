{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    Most Popular

    5h ago

    Suncor operations cease at base plant after 'process upset' knocks out power

    The Canadian Press

    The Suncor logo.

    The Suncor logo.

    CALGARY -- Suncor Energy Inc. says operations have ceased at its oil sands base plant near Fort McMurray, Alta., after a temporary power loss Wednesday afternoon.

    Company spokesperson Erin Rees would only describe the cause of the power loss as a "process upset" but says power was restored as of Wednesday night.

    Rees says she cannot provide more detail because it's a "day to day operational issue."

    She says the incident does not impact the safety of the company's employees or contractors.

    Suncor is currently focused on a safe return to operations, Rees says.

    She says during that return to operations, there is potential for additional flaring at the plant.
      