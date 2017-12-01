Suncor ruling on random drug testing injunction will be Dec. 7

EDMONTON - A judge hearing an application from a union for an injunction to stop Suncor (SU.TO) from starting random drug tests at oil sands facilities in northeastern Alberta is to make his ruling next Thursday.

Unifor Local 707-A says such random testing would be a violation of the worker's rights and privacy.

The union says Suncor Energy already tests workers who are involved in accidents.

Calgary-based Suncor has said random tests are needed to bolster safety at its work sites.

Suncor and the union have been battling over random drug tests since 2012, including at arbitration hearings and in court.

Unifor says it has also filed for leave to appeal to the Supreme Court an Alberta court ruling in September that was in favour of the energy giant.

