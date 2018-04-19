CALGARY - A Supreme Court of Canada ruling on bringing beer from Quebec into New Brunswick has implications for the trade war between Alberta and B.C. over the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.

Experts say the court seems to be addressing the issue in its decision when it notes that while some trade barriers can be allowed in some circumstances, those designed to punish another province or to protect a local industry would not be permissible.

Howard Anglin, executive director of the Canadian Constitution Foundation, says the decision protects provincial liquor monopolies by finding that New Brunswick did have the right to fine Gerard Comeau for buying alcohol in Quebec and transporting it over the border.