      BANK OF CANADA WILL CONTINUE TO BE CAUTIOUS ON INTEREST RATE INCREASES

      BANK OF CANADA KEEPS KEY INTEREST RATE AT 1.0%

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    6 Dec

    T-Mobile board approves up to $1.5 billion buyback program

    Laharee Chatterjee, Reuters

    FILE PHOTO: T-Mobile logo is advertised on building sign in Los Angeles

    U.S. wireless carrier T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS.O) said on Wednesday its board authorized a buyback program for up to US$1.5 billion of the company's common stock.

    The stock repurchase program would take place through Dec. 31, 2018, the company said.

    Chief Financial Officer Braxton Carter said in November that the company would propose a "significant" share buyback that could start in December, signaling the company is confident in its outlook following the collapse of deal talks with Sprint Corp (S.N).

     

     