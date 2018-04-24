Teck Resources tops profit estimates on higher sales volumes

The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

Canada's Teck Resources Ltd (TECKb.TO), the world's second-biggest exporter of steelmaking coal, reported on Tuesday higher-than-expected adjusted first-quarter earnings as sales volumes climbed.

Steelmaking coal sales volume rose to 6.1 million tonnes in the quarter ended March 31 from 5.7 million tonnes in the year-earlier quarter. Average quarterly realized price per tonne, however, fell to US$207 from US$212 a year earlier.

The sales volume was roughly in line with 6 million tonnes Teck forecast in March 9 after logistic issues and poor performance at a coal terminal in British Columbia prompted the company to cut the forecast.

Copper sales volumes rose 20 per cent from a year earlier, said the company, which also mines zinc and gold.

Adjusted profit attributable to shareholders rose 15 per cent to $753 million or $1.31 per share in the first quarter.

Analysts on average were expecting adjusted earnings of $1.26 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.