      MITEL TO BE ACQUIRED BY SEARCHLIGHT CAPITAL FOR $2B, INCLUDING DEBT

      METRO Q2 EPS $0.47, MATCHING ESTIMATES

      METRO Q2 REVENUE $2.90B VS EST. $2.94B

      TIM HORTONS SAME-STORE SALES FELL 0.3% YEAR-OVER-YEAR IN Q1

      RESTAURANT BRANDS Q1 ADJ EPS US$0.66 VS EST US$0.56

    Most Popular

    24 Apr

    Teck Resources tops profit estimates on higher sales volumes

    Reuters

    Teck Resources

    Teck Resources , Handout

    Canada's Teck Resources Ltd (TECKb.TO), the world's second-biggest exporter of steelmaking coal, reported on Tuesday higher-than-expected adjusted first-quarter earnings as sales volumes climbed.

    Steelmaking coal sales volume rose to 6.1 million tonnes in the quarter ended March 31 from 5.7 million tonnes in the year-earlier quarter. Average quarterly realized price per tonne, however, fell to US$207 from US$212 a year earlier.

    The sales volume was roughly in line with 6 million tonnes Teck forecast in March 9 after logistic issues and poor performance at a coal terminal in British Columbia prompted the company to cut the forecast.

    Copper sales volumes rose 20 per cent from a year earlier, said the company, which also mines zinc and gold.

    Adjusted profit attributable to shareholders rose 15 per cent to $753 million or $1.31 per share in the first quarter.

    Analysts on average were expecting adjusted earnings of $1.26 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.