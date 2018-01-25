​Teck says Elkview coal mine dryer out for up to six weeks after 'fireball' incident

VANCOUVER - Teck Resources Ltd. (TECKb.TO) says it will take four to six weeks to repair damage at its coal drying complex at its Elkview mine in B.C. following a "significant pressure event" earlier this month.

The incident was described by a union executive as an explosion that workers said resulted in a "fireball" shooting through vents in the sides and roof of the building.

Vancouver-based Teck says repairs will cost less than $10 million and expects lost production to amount to about 200,000 tonnes of clean coal.

It says Elkview is producing higher-moisture steelmaking coals at approximately 80 per cent of planned production levels.

The company says it's co-ordinating production with its four other Elk Valley mines near Sparwood in southeastern British Columbia.

Teck is blending the higher moisture coal with dry finished coal inventory and dry coal from other operations.