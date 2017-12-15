'The Last Jedi' scores US$45 million from Canadian, U.S. debut

LOS ANGELES — "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" brought in US$45 million on its opening night on Thursday at U.S. and Canadian movie theaters as fans rushed to see the latest installment in the blockbuster series, distributor Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) said on Friday.

The film had the largest opening behind the 2015 "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," which sold US$57 million of tickets on its first day in the two countries and went on to generate box office of more than US$2 billion worldwide.

"Last Jedi" began rolling out on Wednesday in international markets, where it has brought in US$60.8 million in its first two days, Disney said.

The film is the eighth movie in the saga created by George Lucas in 1977. It picks up from the end of "Force Awakens" with the scavenger Rey asking Luke Skywalker to come out of seclusion to help fight the evil First Order.