The war of words that came before Aurora and CanniMed’s $1.1B deal

Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO) and CanniMed Therapeutics (CMED.TO) have struck a $1.1-billion takeover deal, bringing to an end a tense takeover battle between the two Canadian medical marijuana producers.

While Aurora Chief Corporate Officer Cam Battley called the announcement of the friendly merger a “big day” that has come “to the delight of everybody on both sides,” it certainly wasn’t always that way.

The revised offer comes after CanniMed rejected Aurora’s $545-million bid in November as undervaluing the company, preferring instead to pursue its own takeover of Newstrike Resources.

Here’s a look back at some of CanniMed and Aurora’s war of words during their two-month takeover fight.

(Masha Barsky/BNN Graphics)

"The Aurora management team has not demonstrated an ability to execute competently and consistently and there is serious concern that the Aurora share price will drop just as quickly as it has risen. There is no credible plan to deliver long term value to shareholders.“ -Brent Zettl, President and CEO, CanniMed (Nov. 24, 2017)

“We believe that we will be able to accelerate CanniMed's growth more effectively than current management.” - Terry Booth, CEO, Aurora Cannabis (Nov. 24, 2017)

“Shareholders should ask themselves if they can trust an Aurora management team who are publicly talking up the stock and trying to convince CanniMed shareholders to tender to their opportunistic and coercive bid, while at the same time selling and taking millions in dollars for themselves.” -Brent Zettl, President and CEO, CanniMed (Nov. 30, 2017)

“CanniMed has adopted oppressive poison pill tactics, which appear to be driven solely by entrenched self-interest, and that purposely limit their shareholders' rights and ability to choose. They are taking fundamental rights away from their shareholders.” –Aurora Cannabis press release (Nov. 30, 2017)

“Do you want to own the shares of a well-thought-out, operationally-sound company, poised to capitalize on both the medical and recreational market with superior brands – or do you want to be a minority shareholder in an Aurora in an over-hyped and inflated stock?” – CanniMed press release (Dec. 11, 2017)

“We had hoped to make this a friendly and collaborative process, but Mr. Zettl refuses to even pick up the phone or return our calls to have a discussion.” -Terry Booth, CEO, Aurora Cannabis (Dec. 11, 2017)

“Newstrike has no operational or execution track record, and has never sold a gram of product. It is ridiculous for CanniMed management to claim that Newstrike has a ‘premier recreational brand.’” –Aurora Cannabis press release (Dec. 18, 2017)

“The proposed CanniMed-Newstrike transaction is a bad deal that will destroy considerable value for CanniMed's shareholders. It would give away 35 per cent of CanniMed to shareholders of a company with no cash, zero revenues, uncompleted and unfunded facilities that CanniMed would have to use its own cash reserves to build out," -Terry Booth, CEO, Aurora Cannabis (Dec. 27, 2017)

“Aurora’s hostile bid will leave you with nothing. The Aurora rip-off has already started.” –CanniMed letter to shareholders (Jan. 3, 2018)

“Aurora knew, or should have known, that the information obtained and utilized to design and launch their hostile bid was obtained inappropriately … These bad actors, working in concert, have done the company and other shareholders a significant disservice and we can’t let them get away with this.” - Brent Zettl, President and CEO, CanniMed (Jan. 12, 2018)

“Much to my delight and I think to the delight of everybody on both sides, we’ve come to a friendly agreement and we can proceed forward together. This is a big day for the sector and a big day for Canada … Please pull back all the nastiness and the unpleasantness.” –Cam Battley, Chief Corporate Officer, Aurora Cannabis (Jan. 24, 2018)