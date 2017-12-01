4h ago
The week ahead: Bank of Canada rate decision, Trudeau heads to China
Monday, December 4
- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in China to "set the stage for even greater trade and investment cooperation" (through Dec. 7)
- National Energy Board hearing on Trans Mountain constitutional questions continues in Calgary
- Husky Energy releases 2018 spending and production forecasts
Tuesday, December 5
- Notable earnings: BMO, Laurentian Bank
- Notable data: Canadian trade balance, U.S. trade balance
Wednesday, December 6
- Notable earnings: Hudson's Bay Co., Dollarama, Roots,
- Notable data: Canadian labour productivity
- Home Depot holds investor day meeting (9 a.m. ET)
- Bank of Canada releases interest rate decision (10 a.m. ET)
- Genworth MI Canada holds investor day in Toronto (Noon ET)
- WestJet hosts investor day webcast (2 p.m. ET)
Thursday, December 7
- Notable earnings: Canadian Western Bank, DavidsTea
- Notable data: Canadian building permits
- Alberta Premier Rachel Notley delivers speech to Edmonton Chamber of Commerce (2 p.m. ET)
- End of public consultation period for federal government's proposed excise tax on recreational cannabis
Friday, December 8
- Notable data: Canadian housing starts, Canadian industrial capacity utilization rates, U.S. non-farm payrolls, U.S. consumer sentiment
- Deadline for U.S. Congress to agree on government funding deal