The week ahead: Bank of Canada rate decision, Trudeau heads to China

Monday, December 4

- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in China to "set the stage for even greater trade and investment cooperation" (through Dec. 7)

- National Energy Board hearing on Trans Mountain constitutional questions continues in Calgary

- Husky Energy releases 2018 spending and production forecasts

Tuesday, December 5

- Notable earnings: BMO, Laurentian Bank

- Notable data: Canadian trade balance, U.S. trade balance

Wednesday, December 6

- Notable earnings: Hudson's Bay Co., Dollarama, Roots,

- Notable data: Canadian labour productivity

- Home Depot holds investor day meeting (9 a.m. ET)

- Bank of Canada releases interest rate decision (10 a.m. ET)

- Genworth MI Canada holds investor day in Toronto (Noon ET)

- WestJet hosts investor day webcast (2 p.m. ET)

Thursday, December 7

- Notable earnings: Canadian Western Bank, DavidsTea

- Notable data: Canadian building permits

- Alberta Premier Rachel Notley delivers speech to Edmonton Chamber of Commerce (2 p.m. ET)

- End of public consultation period for federal government's proposed excise tax on recreational cannabis

Friday, December 8

- Notable data: Canadian housing starts, Canadian industrial capacity utilization rates, U.S. non-farm payrolls, U.S. consumer sentiment

- Deadline for U.S. Congress to agree on government funding deal